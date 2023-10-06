Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey reunite after split with Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey don’t have any bad blood.

Both men were spotted at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Oct. 5, a year after Jordan and Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, broke up. The NBA’s social media account captured Jordan and Harvey smiling and sharing a hug on the sidelines.

Michael B Jordan & Steve Harvey having a moment at the Dallas Mavs game in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/wLcNL7rWBS — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 5, 2023

Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up in June 2022 after being together for a year. Steve Harvey spoke about the breakup on his morning show, saying that he was “team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her. I support her.”

“Things happen. It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship,” Harvey said. “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”

When Steve first heard about the two being a couple, he described Jordan as a “nice guy” and said that he was pulling for him.

Lori Harvey is now living her best life with actor Damson Idris.