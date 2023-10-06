proclivity

Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey reunite after split with Lori Harvey

The 2 men were spotted in Abu Dhabi
BURBANK – APRIL 26: Steve Harvey at the 42nd Daytime Emmy Awards Gala at Warner Bros. Studio on April 26, 2015, in Burbank, California. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Joe Seer)

Michael B. Jordan and Steve Harvey don’t have any bad blood.

Both men were spotted at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Oct. 5, a year after Jordan and Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, broke up. The NBA’s social media account captured Jordan and Harvey smiling and sharing a hug on the sidelines.


Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up in June 2022 after being together for a year. Steve Harvey spoke about the breakup on his morning show, saying that he was “team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her. I support her.”

“Things happen. It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship,” Harvey said. “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”


When Steve first heard about the two being a couple, he described Jordan as a “nice guy” and said that he was pulling for him.

Lori Harvey is now living her best life with actor Damson Idris.

