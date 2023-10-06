Tuson is bringing different flavors to the party.

The reality star, social media influencer, and entrepreneur attended the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards,, which airs on Oct. 10. At the award show, the multi-hyphenate stopped by rolling out to discuss his current and future projects, including his ventures within hookah, as the CEO of Rare Smoke.

Tuson will join BET’s “The Impact: Atlanta” Season 2 alongside Dess Dior, Lakeyah, Arrogant Tae, and Ari Fletcher.

“Most of y’all probably know me as being Arrogant Tae’s assistant,” Tuson said in the season’s trailer. “But [there’s] way more to me than you know. My passion is rapping. Here I come, y’all.”

Within Rare Smoke, there are 10 different flavors that Tuson said embody elegance, performance, and exclusivity.

“Y’all know I love my hookah, and hookah is lit,” Tuson posted on his Instagram in June. “So get ready to indulge in my luxury brand, Rare Smoke.”

What projects are you working on right now?

I just dropped my EP; it’s called Crown Jewell, and BET’s “The Impact: Atlanta” Season 2 is coming.

Why do more Black people need to consider ownership?

I think it’s very important. We just need to start owning some [stuff. That’s] why I had to get my businesses together. I just want to own some [stuff.] Like, why can’t we own [anything]?”

Who do you want to see perform tonight?

Everybody, I’m just ready for the show.