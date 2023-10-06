Weekend must-watch list: Spooky season is here and Jamie Foxx returns

October is here which means spooky season is upon us. All of your classic scary films and shows will be back on the screen, but there are also some new ones that look exciting to watch. Here are a few options that can keep you entertained this weekend.

The Burial

When a handshake deal goes sour, funeral home owner Jeremiah O’Keefe enlists a charismatic and smooth-talking attorney to save his family business.

“Austin City Limits Music Festival”

For the second consecutive year, Hulu will serve as the official streaming destination of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. This year’s livestream will be available to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost from Friday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 8 and include performances from the Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette, Maggie Rogers, The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more.

The Exorcist: Believer

Two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, and the father of one girl seeks out a woman who’s been forever traumatized by what happened to her daughter 50 years ago.

“Power Book IV: Force”

Tommy has taken his drug-dealing talents to Chicago after leaving New York, and he’s on a quest to become one of the biggest dealers in the city.

“American Horror Story: Delicate”

In “American Horror Story: Delicate,” after multiple failed rounds of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As her recent film draws attention, she fears that something may be targeting her and her pursuit of motherhood.