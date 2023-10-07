Country Music Power Couple Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Celebrate 27th Wedding Anniversary

By Deborah Migwi

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are both country music singers whose love story started in 1994 when they first met. The duo had gone for a Country Radio Seminar for new talents in Nashville, at that time both were dating other people whom they broke up with shortly after their meeting.





Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. JASON KEMPIN/GETTY IMAGES.

Two years later they got married on 6th October in 1996 after they had performed together on their tour, “at that time we were young and silly and so much in love,” said Tim. 27 years later the couple is still together and has made great memories in their marriage. “Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and i fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time i see you in our 3 beautiful daughter’s smiles. I just keep falling and always will, happy anniversary my love Faith,” said McGraw.

Hill didn’t forget their special day either, she used her social media page to share a throw back photo of her and McGraw in their younger days, “27 years married to this man my one and only, happy anniversary baby, i love you,” said Faith. The couple has raised their three grown daughters Gracie McGraw 26, Maggie McGraw 24 and last born Audrey McGraw 21.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. JASON KEMPIN/GETTY IMAGES.

While Tim and Faith have achieved a lot in their lives they are proud to raise their daughters. ”It’s inspiring to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do, we’ve raised three strong independent, strong minded young women, what i’m most grateful for is how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect people. It makes me feel we’ve done a pretty decent job, especially mom,” said Tim.

The couple has been successful in music and made huge sales with 11 duets together with the most famous ‘It’s Your Love’ and ‘Let’s Make Love’. They made an inspiring love in the country story

Edited by Judy J. Rotich and Newsdesk Manager