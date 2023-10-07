Kanye West stokes anti-Semitism hostility with new trademark request

At this point, you gotta believe Kanye West is purposely trolling people for the hell of it.

The latest controversy for the embattled rapper is centered around his company filing a trademark application on Oct. 2 to use the term “YEWS” on a number of products and services including clothing, cosmetics, jewelry and more.

Of course, this is far from the first time West has drawn the ire of the Jewish community.

Just last year he created an uproar after saying that he “loved” Hitler and denied the holocaust ever happened. During an appearance on the right-wing extremist podcast “Alex Jones’ Infowars”, Ye shared his thoughts on the Nazi leader.

“I see good things about Hitler … every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” West said. “He didn’t kill six million Jews. That’s just factually incorrect. I’m not trying to be shocking. I like Hitler. The holocaust is not what happened… Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities.”

Those antics soon cost him a number of partnerships with the likes of Adidas, Def Jam Records, Gap and even the School of the Art Institute of Chicago who swiftly rescinded his honorary doctorate.

Prior to his podcast appearance, Ye infamously threatened to go “death con 3 on Jewish People” on X/Twitter. The term “Deafcon” is used by the United States Armed Forces as an alert to demonstrate their ability to quickly deploy the military in the event of an attack on the country or grave emergencies.

West later gave a lackluster apology to British TV host Piers Morgan and said he was specifically referring to Jews he felt had done him wrong and didn’t mean it for “the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through.”

Just recently his former business partner, Alex Klein, also accused West of making anti-Semitic remarks when he told a BBC documentary crew that West accused him of “being like all the other Jews” after Klein turned down a $10 million offer to continue working with him.

“Kanye was very angry you know. He was saying ”I feel like I wanna smack you’ and ‘you’re exactly like the other Jews’ – almost relishing and reveling in how offensive he could be, using these phrases hoping to hurt me.”

West has yet to respond to Klein’s allegations.