For those unfamiliar with the hip-hop duo Tasha & Tracie, think a Portuguese version of Cardi B.

The twin sisters rock urban streetwear as they rap over trap beats with hard 808s while wearing lots of bling and designer shades as accessories. In their music videos, men are the eye candy.

Tasha & Tracie attended the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta after being nominated for “Best International Flow.” On the green carpet, the siblings stopped by rolling out to discuss their careers and representing Brazil.

What is it like representing your country?

Tasha: [Being from Brazil], it’s great for us and it’s a great opportunity to be seen. Every year, we watch the BET [Hip Hop Awards], so to be here today is so special for us.

Tracie: Yes, it’s a dream come true.

What do you feel like your music is adding to hip-hop culture?

Tracie: Yes. We are representing the Black independent women from favelas in Brazil.

If you had to choose, who would you collaborate with, Cardi B or Nicki Minaj?

Tracie: I would go with Cardi B, and [Tasha] would say Nicki Minaj.

Do you all ever get annoyed being mistaken for twins?

Both: No, [we don’t mind]. We like it.