Taylor Swift Sparks Romance Speculation As She Attends Football Game With Travis Kelce’s Mother

As romantic relationship rumors continue to swirl around the internet, Kelce’s mother Donna was spotted sitting next to Taylor in a Sunday match. Talented American singer Taylor Swift who is also a versatile songwriter is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with American professional footballer Travis Kelce who plays for Kansas City Chiefs.





His Mum, Donna was married to her ex husband Ed for 25 years before parting ways under unclear circumstances, but however they raised their two sons Travis and Jason together. Travis and his elder brother Jason both play professional football with Jason playing for Philadelphia Eagles. Their mum is supportive to both of them and divides her time to attend their matches respectively.

Taylor Swift watches a regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears with Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. DAVID EULITT/GETTY IMAGES.

In a recent Sunday match with Travis’s team Kansas City Chief’s playing with Chicago Bears, Donna was seen sitting next to Taylor Swift which was surprisingly a center of attraction amidst the dating rumors going on. Neither Travis nor Taylor have confirmed their alleged romantic relationship but they are facing a lot of speculation from their fans. “I don’t talk about it much, it’s basically you know people’s personal lives and i just stay out of it,” said Donna in an interview.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into real time, as it is an intersection of sport and entertainment and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” said the National Football League (NFL).

So far Taylor has shown up twice in Travis’s matches, with the next scheduled game being in Minnesota this coming Sunday where Kansas City Chief’s will take on the Vikings. The game might attract more attention in order to confirm if Taylor will show up for the third time.

