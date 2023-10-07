How Veeze, the Internet’s favorite rapper of 2023, is supporting Black women

Veeze has had one of the best years in all of rap. The charismatic Michigan rapper landed a feature on Lil Baby‘s “U-DDigg” alongside fellow Detroit rapper 42 Dugg last year, and released one of the more popular albums of the year, Ganger, led by the opening single, “Not a Drill.”

Veeze success in 2023 has caused the rapper to be everywhere, from Rolling Loud to an Addidas pop-up reveal for NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards‘ new shoe in Atlanta. At the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, however, Veeze’s first words when greeted by rolling out weren’t about himself.

“Make sure y’all know about Nene,” he said.

Nene is Anycia, Atlanta’s underground female rap star, and she is set to go on tour with Veeze in the coming days. The statement made by not only bringing her to the awards’ green carpet with him but also making sure she was included in his interviews, provides a deeper glimpse into his character.

At his request, both artists spoke to rolling out at the awards show.

Veeze, you’ve had one heck of a year. What has it been like seeing this support for you after all of the years you worked to get to here?

It just makes me want to go harder, for real, but it’s a blessing.

It’s a blessing for everybody up on it and listen[ing] to my music. It’s a blessing.

What did you see in Anycia to bring her on tour with you?

Veeze: She’s just a natural. She’s just raw, for real. She reminds me a lot of myself. I know that sounds crazy.

Anycia: Like the Spider-Man s—?

Veeze: Yeah, this is like my baby sister, man. The girl version of me. I love her music.

Anycia, what is it like for you to be on the carpet tonight?

Anycia: I’m chilling. Thank you [Veeze] for bringing me with you, but I’m blessed. Everything has been cool.

Veeze: The tour starts on October 10 … so we’re just getting ready.

Veeze, why did you make it a point of emphasis to support a Black woman? You’re a Black man with a platform, and you decided to put on a Black woman in this moment.

Veeze: For sure. This is not the first time, and won’t be the only time.

This is not a fire drill …

Veeze: It’s the real s—. It’s the real s—. Bleep, bleep, bleep! Bleep it out, man!