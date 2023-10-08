Health and healing for Black women takes center stage in health care industry

In a world where holistic well-being is an increasingly vital pursuit, there are people who stand out not only for their dedication to personal care, but also for their unwavering commitment to empowering others on their wellness journeys. Let’s delve into the remarkable life and work of Koya Webb, a trailblazing wellness advocate and a passionate voice for Black women in the healthcare industry.

Please share your personal journey and what inspired you to become a health and wellness coach.

My journey has been inspired by wanting to live in alignment with my purpose and inspire others to do the same. With my personal journey, I understood that connecting to my spirituality and power helped me transition from survival mode of pushing myself to the max in all areas of life to thriving and having compassion for myself through practices like yoga and meditation. After healing myself, I was intentional about helping others do the same. I’ve always embodied Nelson Mandela’s philosophy of “each one, teach one” so that we can collectively cultivate a world of well-being.

What are some challenges you face as a Black woman in the health and wellness space?

There are many challenges over the years that I have faced being a Black woman in the wellness space. Traditionally, when people think of yoga, they think of a white woman with a thin frame; however, I am proof that women who look like me can practice yoga and meditation and can change their lives for the better.

Veganism is on the same scale. We fortunately now live in a time where people are becoming more conscious of what’s put into and on our bodies, but there are still people with outdated mindsets who believe you have to eat a certain way to be ‘’cultured.” I choose to live a life that serves my health and well-being, with foods that nourish my body and mind instead of being detrimental.

How important is it for Black women to have a voice in this particular field?

I believe Black women having a voice in this industry is so important because it shows women who haven’t had a platform what’s possible. Black women in the health and wellness field can be the pioneers not only from a relatability standpoint of bodies and skin that look like us, but it shows the rest of the world we’re able to lead and express ourselves uniquely and do what feels good from our own perspective vs. being told what should be good for us based on someone else’s limited perspective.

How do you integrate mindfulness and self-care practices into your coaching and yoga sessions to promote holistic well-being?

Mindfulness and self-care are key components of my coaching and yoga sessions. We begin with breathwork and talking about our successes and challenges. It’s a collective effort because when my mentees and those working with Get Loved Up win at what they do, it’s a mirrored reflection of myself and work. I ensure my team and mentees have enough rest and cultivate environments for success.