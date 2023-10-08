Drake claps back after Joe Budden calls his album trash

A supercharged Drake spat hot volcanic lava at rap OG Joe Budden for his harsh criticisms of his newly released album, For All the Dogs.

Budden echoed what some hip-hop heads believe is a regurgitated version of the same Drizzy material that they’ve already digested in the past and, this time, he spat back up.

“I miss the Drake that was rapping for the rappers. I miss the Drake that, when he [dropped], the rappers hit him, not these little f—–g kids … I wanna hear adult Drake rapping for adult people,” said Budden during a clip of the entire podcast that’s set for a Sunday, Oct. 8. release. Budden also called the album “trash.”

The Canadian-born rap mogul, born Aubrey Drake Graham, clapped back hard at the former Slaughterhouse emcee by chastising Budden as a “failure” and a “quitter” who didn’t have the musical bandwidth to achieve industry longevity that Drizzy has.

He used his Instagram story to explain to his 143 million followers that rap fans don’t have love for him the way he thinks or craves that they do.

“You thought you was Kobe,” Drake penned, replete with a crying-laughing emoji, on Saturday, Oct. 7.

“Chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that,” which is a play off of Draymond Green’s famous denunciation of the Boston Celtics’ Paul Pierce during a game.

“You can’t get no farewell tour ’cause they don’t love you like that … You thought you was Kobe,” Drake added under his IG handle, ChampagnePapi.