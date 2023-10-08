Fans slam Drake for apparently shading Rihanna on new album

Drake is taking incoming fire after he seemingly dissed former girlfriend Rihanna on the new album he just dropped, For All the Dogs.

Drizzy didn’t spit Rihanna’s name specifically on the single “Fear Of Heights,” but fans believe that he was throwing shade at her bedroom skills as well as her current boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. Drizzy and Bad Gal RiRi were romantically linked for a brief spell several years ago and many fans don’t believe he’s ever gotten over her.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me,” Drake fired off in the direction of Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

“I’m anti, I’m anti/Yeah, and the sex was average with you./Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you/Okay, I’m auntie like your daddy sister. Auntie like a family picture/And I had way badder b—–s than you, TBH/ Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you/Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles.”

Fans believe that Drake has remained an embittered and scorned ex-boyfriend of Rihanna, who now has two children with Rocky.

Drake: “she’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old”

Rihanna: *dabs* pic.twitter.com/Unq3DTNTOB — find a reaction (@findareaction) February 21, 2023

drake still crying about rihanna 7 years later we tired https://t.co/YDiSt2ceiz — Charmy🪡 (fan account) (@imcharm_) October 6, 2023

The last time Rihanna gave Drake some sort of attention pic.twitter.com/mfgMxaBuxE — DAWN FM IS AOTY (@FentyKalvin) October 6, 2023

Rihanna during all of this: pic.twitter.com/kV6biIkvEj — iDavey and 100 others Retweeted your Tweet (@iDavey) October 6, 2023

Unless you're Drake's mother or Drake himself,,all of us can agree that that Album is terribly mid right? — ⊹ (@nesieff) October 6, 2023