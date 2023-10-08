Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office auctions forfeited property online

By Deborah Migwi

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida has normally been auctioning forfeited property annually, anytime they have items to auction they issue a public notice for the same operation. The latest is happening now today being the third day.





“Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is letting the members of the public know that in the beginning of Friday 6th October heading to 13th October, it shall be auctioning a list of items held from forfeited property,” said the notice.

JSO announced that the items will be sold to the highest bidder, the property was obtained with money from the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act. According to section 932.701-932.706 Florida Statutes (F.S )the department provides for the seizure and civil forfeiture of property related to criminal and non-criminal violations of law.

A blue diamond necklace among the items that have been auctioned in an online public event announced by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office starting in October 6th proceeding to Friday 13th. This items are forfeited under Act Section 932.701-932.706 Florida Statutes. JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES.

“Some of the items that are up for grabs include UK Boat Trailer, 2001 Jeep Cherokee, 2005 Ford Explorer, 2004 Ford Mustang, 2007 Infiniti G35S, 14K Religious Crucifix Ring, Platinum classic ring, 925 Silver/Gold woven ring and much more,” said JSO.

“The office of the Sheriff maintains the right to substitute , remove or add to this list as needed and to set minimum bids . The auction can end or be terminated at any time without prior notice, all items sold as is condition and carry no warranty. Payment will be conducted through an online website and is subject to the terms and conditions there in,” said JSO.

JSO has previously conducted auctions mostly in October and July of every year, last year it started on 14th October, October 14th 2021, October 16th 2020, July 19th 2019, and July 23rd 2018 respectively. The JSO warehouse is located on 1087 Haines Street where serious buyers do inspection when need be and it has to be with an appointment.

