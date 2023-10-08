Marshawn Lynch laughed hard after Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl blunder (video)

It is still known as arguably the biggest Super Bowl blunder in NFL history.

The Seattle Seahawks, featuring quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Marshawn Lynch, were on the verge of winning two Super Bowls in a row, a rarity in the sport. The Seahawks could have started a bona fide dynasty.

However, those dreams were shattered in a flash in Super Bowl XLIX. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll decided to have Wilson pass the ball on the 1-yard line instead of handing it off to the “235 sledgehammer” that was counterculture and anti-establishment Lynch. Wilson throws an interception and Tom Brady’s New England Patriots subsequently win the game instead of the Seahawks.

Lynch told Shannon Sharpe on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast that after head coach Pete Carroll’s decision to throw the ball instead of running it backfired, he laughed hard in Carroll’s face.

“I go by Russ, and I just hear him like, ‘Ah man, I’ll get him next time.’ As I hear this s—, I usually don’t take my helmet off, but I take my helmet off, and I go right to Pete Carroll, and I hit his a– with the biggest ‘AHAHAHAHAHA.’ And at that point, I go to the locker room. I’m out. I don’t want to see all this s— going on. I don’t see the last few plays. I’m in the locker room.”

Lynch said he walked by singer Lenny Kravitz as he dejectedly walked to locker room even through there was a few seconds left in the game.

“Don’t you got a game?” Kravitz asked, to which Beast Mode responded, “Oh yeah, that s— over.”

Lynch, who goes by the nicknamed “Beast Mode,” said the team never recovered from that preposterous decision.

“You know you took a dream away, you took a moment away,” Lynch told Sharpe. “You take a dynasty away because then you in position that, hey, you win two Super Bowls, maybe I don’t want to be the highest-paid corner or the highest-paid safety or the highest-paid receiver. Nah, spread that cheese through the whole team so we can bring everybody back and we can go try to do three. Maybe four. Let’s see what we can get out of it.”

Lynch added that “not only do you take away all that s—, but you put us in the history books as the dumbest call in football history.”