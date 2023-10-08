Sherri Shepherd on why she’ll never invite Sexyy Red on her show (video)

TV personality Sherri Shepherd is disgusted by rapper Sexyy Red and therefore won’t be inviting her onto her show anytime soon.

The host of the eponymous show “Sherri” told a nationally-syndicated “Breakfast Club” radio show that the 25-year-old star Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, is a gross artist who takes it too far to shine in the game.

Shepherd also touched upon her personal life, her hit talk show, her recovery from COVID, the controversial decision to get a breast reduction, and the differences between men and women when it comes to lusting after sex.

“Y’all will have sex no matter what,” Shepherd opined about the male yearning for copulation. “Y’all have sex when you get a great job, you have sex when you’re feeling confident, when you’re depressed. You want to have sex when you lost your job … no matter what, [men] will always want to have sex.”

She then added that, “Sex is like breathing for y’all, you have to have it.”

The former co-host of the iconic show “The View” also touched upon what turns her on about a man.

“Great conversation … Things that are sexy to me is when you are committed [and] when you are ambitious … I love a man that’s creative,” she told the hosts. Shepherd also enumerated her do’s and don’ts when it comes to sex.

“Because physically, I’m practical. You can’t be throwing me up in the air and think my knee gonna stay in place. So like, you gotta – I’m one of them fragile dolls that been on the shelf with the fine china … you gotta be careful with me.”

DJ Envy interjected by inquiring about Shepherd’s thoughts on the Sexyy Red’s hit single, “So, you don’t want Pound Town,”

“No, no no no! I just heard the lyrics to that … I was like, ‘What are these girls talking about nowadays?’ ”

Shepherd continued, saying she’s not going to be inviting Sexyy Red on her show because that song is repulsive to her. “Because she’s going to be like, ‘This auntie, okay, go on old lady.’ When did just getting money and showing your booty hole to dudes become sexy? Me, I come from the school of let them imagine something. Don’t just come and show him everything … when did your booty become the emphasis now?”