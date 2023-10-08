‌Sudan signed the Abraham Accords: How does it view the new October war‌?

By Miriam Onyango

As Hamas terrorists crossed the border into Israel, at least 2,200 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, killing at least 600 Israelis and forcing Israel’s government to proclaim a state of emergency.





The war on October 7 was a massive intelligence failure on the part of Israel if Hamas was able to carry out an attack with “zero leaks” from the protracted planning stage to broad action.

This was due, among other things, to the fact that Israeli intelligence had been preoccupied with shady agreements struck with some Arab nations under the name of “hot normalization,” who believed that gaining control over the area would be possible through money and special ties with Israel.

“Regarding this war, Sudan is content to support mediation efforts or international pressures to calm the situation,” said Mekki Elmograbi International Media Analyst – Cabinet Office – Sudan.

A protester waves a Sudanese flag during a demonstration. International media analyst Mekki Elmograbi said that regarding the war in Israel, Sudan is content to support mediation efforts to calm the situation. VUK VALCIC/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHT ROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES.

The main issue facing Sudan right now is how to prevent Israeli meddling in its domestic disputes. High-level political communication might resume after this requirement is satisfied.

Prior to the first shot being fired in the April 2023 war in Sudan, there was optimism regarding direct discussions between Israel and Sudan.

However, Israel’s unfavorable and complicity involvement with some actors against Sudan halted the stream of calls for normalization.

True, Washington authorized Israel’s ground assault, but it also returned a significant portion of Iran’s funds. The reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia was partly prompted by US failure in international policy.

Therefore, far of putting a stop to the conflict, US policy, which is built on duel containment, simply serves to prolong it. Additionally, after flagrant violations of human rights, US public opinion will change.

“Egypt is better qualified than others to play the role of mediator between Hamas and Israel, and the country already has open lines with all parties, which Cairo manages with a very complicated balance,” said Mekki Elmograbi.

This clarifies the distinction between Egypt and the nations who, without justification or capability, assert a greater role in the region.



Edited by Judy J. Rotich and Newsdesk Manager