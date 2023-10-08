YouTube star Omi in a Hellcat sentenced to 5.5 years in jail, faces $30M fine

By Deborah Migwi

Omar the YouTuber from Philadelphia is at the verge of losing his high-end fleet of cars and properties to pay a hefty fine worth $30 Million to US Marshal. His YouTube account is known as Omi in a Hellcat has 800,000 followers and his content has a million plus views. He does videos produced in hip-hop beats where he shows off his fleet of sport and luxury cars which total up to 57, collection of diamond-bling and spacious Swedesboro home. His videos have attracted a mass of viewers.





His down fall began in 2019 when the federal authorities raided his home, they managed to seize his cars and properties, freeze his multiple bank accounts and shut down the channels that he used to sell copyrighted content that he illegally acquired. “I am only guilty for making money, the FBI seized everything,” said Omi in a video he posted during the raid.

A 2016 Dodge Charger among the model cars to be auctioned following a US Marshal order. Omi in a Hellcat is serving a five and half years in jail. CEM OZDEL/ANADOLU AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES.

In 2021 Omar was indicted for running a successful TV piracy schemes, tax evasion and frauds. He was given time to be free on bail before he got sentenced. “Omar and his co-defendants operated on a large scale internet protocol television piracy scheme (IPTV) in which they fraudulently obtained cable television accounts and then resold copyrighted content to thousands of their own subscribers,” said Justice department.

He was sentenced in March to serve a five and half years in jail for all his crimes. He pleaded guilty, “I didn’t know the significance of this crime until I got arrested,” said Bill. He however apologized to his family, employees and the companies he scammed. On top of the spending few years in jail he’ll pay a fine of $30 million, $11 million to the cable companies he pirated and $5.7 back taxes between 2016-2019 he evaded paying tax for his business income in that period.

A 2016 Dodge Charger among the model cars to be auctioned following a US Marshal order. Omi in a Hellcat is serving a five and half years in jail. CEM OZDEL/ANADOLU AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES.

A total of 57 vehicles are being sold by Apple company in conjunction with US Marshal Service, his jewelry will be auctioned separately. “$30 million is a lot of money but tangible objects are not everything, you have a large following and those are the people who think if you can get away with it they too can,” said District Judge Harvey. Bill Omar has learnt his lesson the hard way.

Edited by Judy J. Rotich and Newsdesk Manager