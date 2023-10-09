Just in time for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, Big Boss Vette announced her partnership with the popular fashion brand Diesel.

Diesel was founded in 1978 and is known for its perfect blend of fashion, creativity, and innovative denim.

During her pop-up shop at Lenox Square in Atlanta, Vette took rolling out behind the scenes to share her top fashion picks for the fall season.

Why did you choose these fall pieces as your top picks?

I would wear them anywhere because they’re cozy. They’ll keep you covered, and they’re “twerk-able.” As long as I can twerk, it’s going to work. These are also some runway pieces I wore for New York Fashion Week. Diesel also has a lot of jewelry pieces you can choose from that will make you look sexy and classy. They also have some men’s [clothing].

Would you ever wear any of their men’s pieces?

I would because they have some great pieces, but I would have my stylist put it together for me.

What makes Diesel stand out from other fashion brands?

The material is amazing. The heels on their boots are amazing. I’m in training heels. I don’t know how to walk in heels, and I don’t wear them that much, but I can be in these boots all day. They are also more affordable than [most] brands.

What fashion aesthetic will you be channeling this fall?

No matter what the weather is, I’m going to be cute, edgy, sexy, [and] a little naked but [still fashionable]. I always have to show some skin.