How College Park made Dri Jack the talented singer she is today

Dri Jack is returning to the world of art.

After having recently become a new mother, Jack is ready to show her artistic talents, and the National Black Arts Festival is an ideal platform to showcase her talent. Jack is one of the recipients of the 2023 Artist Fund, and she also had the opportunity to perform at the artist showcase during the NBAF gala on Oct. 7. Jack spoke with rolling out before her performance to explain what people should expect from her music.

Why was it special for the NBAF to support you through their fund?

It’s incredible to have this foundation support me because I’m from here. I’m from College Park, so it’s important that I’m continuing my career and my voice, and they support it.

Who are some artists that you’ve looked up to throughout your career?

I’m College Park, so Monica of course. Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin. I grew up in the church, so Yolanda Adams and Kirk Franklin. I just released the song, and I’m in the background for a song with Fred Hammond. It’s like my childhood is coming full circle and I’m being able to give back as well.

What is some advice you would give to aspiring female artists?

Be in your own space, be with who is for you, and let go of anything that is hindering you because you can’t go to the other side.