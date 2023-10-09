Julia Fox insists her relationship with Kanye West doesn’t define her

Julia Fox refers to her relationship with Kanye West as “a blip” that doesn’t define her.

The Uncut Gems actress dated the controversial rapper for less than two months in 2022 but Fox, 33, now feels she was “being used as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife” Kim Kardashian.

“A lot of people were like, ‘oh, she’s only famous because of Ye.’ It’s like, no, I’ve been around and I’ve been in a full f—ing movie and I did a lot of things before that, too. It’s that you’re just hearing about me now. That relationship doesn’t define me. It’s one little blip,” she told The Guardian newspaper.

However, Fox insisted she went into the relationship “with good intentions.”

“I went into it with good intentions and feeling all this could be real, and it could be amazing, and he could open so many doors. I meet Donatella and sit front row at the Versace show, which I certainly never thought would happen. I was being used as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife. That’s humiliating. That’s a really s—ty position to be in,” she wrote in her memoir, Down the Drain.

In her memoir, Fox also recounts an incident — which occurred before she auditioned for “Uncut Gems” — that she refers to as “the date rape on the private jet,” where she believes she was drugged and raped by an unnamed billionaire. However, Fox never went to the police and admitted she would be reluctant to if something similar ever happened again because she saw how Amber Heard was treated when she accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse.

“If something happened like that I would definitely take the appropriate action. 100 percent. Then again, I don’t know if I would. And then go to battle, have years of my life taken away and have to relive it? We’ve literally seen what happens, with Amber Heard. It’s like: is it worth it at the end of the day?” she told The Guardian.