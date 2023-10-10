Has international star Bad Bunny been Drake’s artist all this time?

Drake’s on again/off again feud with Joe Budden is getting lots of buzz at the moment, but there may be an even bigger Drake story that’s flying under the radar.

According to Cash Money Boss Birdman, international Latin rap superstar Bad Bunny has been signed to Drake’s OVO label since the beginning of his meteoric career. The No. 1 Stunna joined Wack 100 in a “Clubhouse” podcast conversation on Sunday, Oct. 8 and dropped the bombshell.

“Bad Bunny already signed to Drake,” he asserted. “Y’all just don’t know it. We going up, man … [He’s been signed under] OVO [since] day one.”

Though Bad Bunny’s 2018 debut, X 100pre (and all subsequent albums), is credited to independent Puerto Rican label, Rimas Entertainment, the RIAA certified diamond selling album does feature Drake on the hit collaboration “Mia” which made it to number five on Billboard’s Hot 100. However, the individual song is credited to both OVO and Rimas, but no other Bad Bunny releases thus far have had the OVO stamp.

X 100pre went on to be an international smash with a long list of accolades including being ranked number 41 on Rolling Stone’s list of greatest debut albums, and even making it to number 447 on their list of 500 greatest albums of all time. His follow up album, “YHLQMDLG,” has been certified 24x platinum and cleaned up at numerous awards including the Grammys, the Latin Grammys, the American Music Awards, and the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The “Moscow Mule” rapper has been Spotify’s most streamed artist since 2020 having last year alone generated a Spotify record 18.5 billion streams.

Most recently, Bad Bunny and the OVO captain collaborated on the song “Gently” for Drake’s polarizing new album, For All The Dogs.