Leslie Segar, best known as Big Lez from BET‘s “Rap City,” is setting the record straight by being the only female legacy host of the show.

The radio and TV personality, dancer and choreographer reminisced on how the popular show is a huge part of hip-hop‘s history.

Segar spoke to rolling out at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards to share her excitement about the three-part documentary, “Rap City to Real Life,” as well as other topics.

What are you looking forward to most this evening?

I’m here presenting because it’s all about the “Rap City” documentary. I was the only female host on that show for seven years and we had the premiere for our documentary last [week]. It was magical. I can’t wait for that. Also, I’m here for Jermaine Dupri and the So So Def because they were an integral part of “Rap City.”

What is your No. 1 tip for women who are following in your footsteps?

It’s great that you want to be cute and sexy on camera but keep your journalistic integrity. Make sure that you know everything about who you’re interviewing. It’s important that you don’t pay attention to just the cue cards, but you listen to the conversation and that you’re naturally inquisitive.

I think because I’m so immersed in the culture, such as working as a choreographer and dancer for so many artists, record labels and executives, I know more of the inside. I ask questions that they don’t see coming or that the producers don’t even know about. [It’s important to] be well versed in your stuff.

Has there ever been a time when you were not as prepared? How did you pivot?

It was very early on. I had the best producers ever but the story I always tell is this, “I grew up with Kid ‘n Play. We were all in high school and junior high school [along] with our siblings. I’ve known them since I was 10. During an interview with Play, I wasn’t listening. I was so focused on the cue cards. He kept talking and I asked a question.” He was like, “Can you hear me? I just answered that.” I’m telling you as much as I hated that moment, it set me up to be on my stuff. It was a blessing that I didn’t see coming.

What do you want people to come away with from the documentary?

I want you guys to know how important “Rap City” is to hip-hop history. We did some of the first interviews. I [conducted] OutKast and Ludacris’ first interviews, Joe Clair did The Notorious B.I.G.’s last interview before his death and there were politics that happened behind the scenes such as getting the show created or not wanting a female host. Also [I share my experience] being the only female host and how much I had to fight. It’s important to see how [the show] evolved and elevated.