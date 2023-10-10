Chrisean Rock is ready to reach another level in her fame status.

The internet sensation has been trending almost every week on social media, whether it’s because of spats with Blueface, responding to trolls, or the birth of her new child. Many people have had things to say about Rock, and she’s not afraid to respond to the criticism.

Even though she doesn’t mind responding, that doesn’t mean she necessarily wants to. In an Instagram Live with Rollie Pollie, Rock made a promise to herself that once attains big-time status, she’ll stop the social media antics.

“Soon as I make my Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner status, I’m not responding to none of you b—–es, on God,” Rock said.

Pollie and Rock then began talking about a recent situation that happened on their show “Baddies.”

“I don’t feel like you were bullying Vicky or Anna because there were things that happened prior to the show,” Pollie said. “If something happened prior to the show, that’s why we were coming on the show to fight.”

“I don’t even respond for real anymore more, because it’s like you give everybody clout,” Rock said. “That’s why I changed my IG name to @ChriseanChriseanChrisean, because people keep talking about me.”