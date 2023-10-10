Drake claps back at fans condemning him for befriending 14-year-old girl

After enduring years of backbiting for his unique, and many say questionable, relationship with a then-14-year-old actress, Drake has finally fired back at his detractors.

Drizzy got this burden off his chest regarding the start and continuation of a text relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, an Emmy nominated actress who was a young adolescent at the time.

Why the Canadian rap mogul decided to wait five years to address this is unknown. But in the single titled “Another Late Night,” which is from his new album For All the Dogs, Drake address the matter directly.

“Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’,” Drake rages in the song. “Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s—, it’s jaw-droppin’, really shockin’, ayy.”

Brown, who is now 19, is the caretaker of an Instagram account that is 63 million strong. This is the result of her starring role in the Netflix science fiction series “Stranger Things,” for which she received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards. She also starred in the monster films Godzilla: King of the Monsters and its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong.

Unlike the “You the Best” rapper, Brown chose to address the matter of interacting with a 31-year-old global superstar when she was a pubescent. Drake is now 36.

Brown told “Access Hollywood” that theirs was a true and innocuous friendship that the public scandalized. She added that Drake gave her invaluable advice about fame and boys.

“I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic — a great friend and a great role model,” she said. “We just texted each other the other day. He was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more.’ ”