Female entertainers donate tens of thousands to schools

Black female superstars are giving back to the communities and causes that made an impact in their lives.

Latto, 24, announced she gave $35K to her alma mater, Lovejoy High School, in Hampton, Georgia, which is about 40 miles south of Atlanta.

Mary J. Blige, 52, the revered Queen of Hip Hop Soul, is reportedly collaborating with PepsiCo to give away a $30K scholarship to a sophomore female student attending Hampton University, an HBCU in Virginia.

The “Big Energy” emcee donated her $35K to her old high school for their big homecoming festivities and bought them a bunch of food from WingStop.

The “Real Love” singing legend and Pepsico are on the lookout for a candidate to qualify for the Strength of a Woman scholarship. She must be a sophomore, fully enrolled in the 2024-2025 school year and sport at least a 2.5 GPA. The candidate must have a discipline within “business administration, marketing, arts, finance, or creative design.”

Blige said the financial gesture is to celebrate and support Black women.

“The whole mission of this festival is to celebrate and advocate for Black women,” Blige said in the press release on the PepsiCo website. “So to have Pepsi, show up and show out in the way they do is overwhelming. With their support for the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, we are able to pay it forward in so many impactful ways and to be able to grant an HBCU scholarship for a deserving student is nothing short of incredible.”