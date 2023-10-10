‘For All The Dogs’ is not a typical Drake album, but it makes sense for him

Drake’s latest studio album For All The Dogs was released on Oct. 6, and with any project that the Toronto artist makes, there will be people who love or hate the music.

Many people expected what they call the “old Drake,” which consists of music that explores emotions and feelings. Others expected the lyrical Drake, where he reminds people that he’s just not about R&B, but can hold his own in the hip-hop sphere.

Instead, Drake reverted to trying something new, which is no surprise after hearing his album Honestly, Nevermind which was a house music album. For All The Dogs consisted of Drake tapping into a brand of rap that has taken over today’s hip-hop, which is a new alternative sound that young artists are using.

Yeat, Lil Yachty and Sexyy Red are all featured on Drake’s latest album, and they are artists who are considered the new age of rap. The beats are heavy and the flows are different, but there’s not much substance to the actual music. Why Drake would go into this lane is the big question, especially since he is an accomplished artist, but it makes sense if you consider his track record.

One thing Drake does well is stick to what’s relevant. Starting in 2013 when he hopped on Migos’ song “Versace” and adopted their mumble rap flow, to creating island music in 2016, to gun bars, UK rap, and house music, Drake has always kept up with what’s trending. In 2023, it just happened to be the new generation of young rappers, and that’s how the meat of this album was created.

Drake didn’t completely abandon what made him who he is today on For All The Dogs. Just like on every album, he has his infamous timestamp song, solo R&B tracks and ones with features, and the one song that will probably be a radio hit, which in this case is “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red.

Regardless of what people know about what Drake is capable of, he still decides to go into a lane that fans never expect. Not to say that’s a problem, but through 15 years in the industry, some people are yearning to hear a deeper side of the artist, not the gun bars and issues with women in his past.

Drake says he plans to take a break from music now that the album has been released, and maybe in that time, he’ll find more within himself that he’s willing to share with the world. Maybe we’ll learn more about what it’s like being a single father, having a son, or the personal issues in his life. To keep it simple: as a fan of music, For All The Dogs had all the makings of a good album. As a fan of Drake, this is probably not what you were expecting, and it’s up to you to decide how you’ll view it going forward.