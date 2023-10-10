What made man with 54 arrests return to precinct after escaping?

A man with a number of prior arrests escaped from custody on Oct. 9 by walking out of a Manhattan hospital but was arrested again when he showed up at the police precinct to pick up his belongings.

Thirty-six-year-old Darryl Stevens was taken to the hospital on Oct. 7 but walked out two days later at around 12:40 a.m., heading west on West 59th Street toward Ninth Avenue.

About 12 hours later, Stevens then went to the Midtown North Precinct asking to pick up his personal belongings that were still there following his larceny arrest. The thief, who had 54 prior arrests, was rearrested.

It’s not clear how he was able to walk out of the hospital while in custody; an NYPD spokesperson said that the matter was still “under internal review.”