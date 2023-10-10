Taylor Swift’s No-Show Disappoints Football Fans

By Deborah Migwi

On Sunday 8th October football fans were tuning in to CBS’ broadcast to watch the match up between Kansas City Chief’s and Minnesota Vikings. As romantic relationship rumors continue to swirl around the internet, fans looked forward to see Taylor for the third time but were quickly disappointed after she failed to turn up. Two weeks ago, Kelce’s mother Donna was spotted sitting next to Taylor in a Sunday match. Talented American singer Taylor Swift who is also a versatile songwriter is rumored to be in a romantic relationship with American professional footballer Travis Kelce who plays for Kansas City Chiefs.





Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a receiving touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, before half time he sustained an ankle injury at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. STEPHEN MATUREN/GETTY IMAGES.

“Seven words I thought I would never leave my lips career: Taylor is not in the game,” said Jim Nantz a commentator during the broadcast. During the match Travis Kelce’s sustained an ankle injury just before half time, he threw his helmet on the ground and quickly limped out of the field towards the locker rooms. He got his knee wrapped and returned to continue in the third quarter of the game.

His Mum, Donna is his number one fan together with his elder brother Jason Kelce. They both play professional football with Jason playing for Philadelphia Eagles. Their mum divides her time to attend their matches respectively.

Last Sunday match Travis’s team Kansas City Chief’s was playing with Chicago Bears, Donna was seen sitting next to Taylor Swift which was surprisingly a center of attraction amidst the dating rumors going on. Neither Travis nor Taylor have confirmed their alleged romantic relationship but they are facing a lot of speculation from their fans. “I don’t talk about it much, it’s basically you know people’s personal lives and I just stay out of it,” said Donna in an interview.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into real time, as it is an intersection of sport and entertainment and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” said the National Football League (NFL). Fans continue hoping Taylor will show up in the next scheduled matches.

