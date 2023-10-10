What’s next for comedian and actor DC Young Fly

Despite his recent loss, DC Young Fly is remaining positive and keeping God first.

The comedian, actor and host has recently taken on multiple projects in addition to MTV‘s “Wild ‘n Out” and “The 85 South Show.” Some of those include a role in the hood-comedy, Da ‘Partments, and a hosting opportunity on VH1’s “Celebrity Squares.”

The father of three shared his thought process while considering the opportunity and throughout the filming process.

“When y’all watch this show, I want you to understand my mindset and what I was dealing with during each and every show,” Fly posted on his Instagram in September. “Losing my girl, not being home for two weeks with my kids and missing my baby girl’s birthday; I almost told them no just because I’m trying to adjust.”

Fly enlightened fans on what kept him feeling motivated after the tragic loss of Ms. Jacky Oh.

“Something told me to go do it. Something said go smile, work hard and show the world the strength God has granted you,” Fly said.

The entertainer spoke to rolling out about his hip-hop commandment and shared his excitement for the upcoming show, “Celebrity Squares.”

What’s your hip-hop commandment?

My hip-hop commandment is to stay true to yourself, original and authentic.

How does it feel to have another show on the way?

God is the Greatest. We have to stay prayed up and [keep] working. “Celebrity Squares,” tune in Oct. 17 on VH1.