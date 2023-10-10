Why Snoop Dogg wants to be the dumbest person in his circle

Snoop Dogg has probably seen a lot in his life, which means he’s able to give advice that can change somebody’s perspective on a number of topics.

In an Instagram clip posted on Oct. 8, Dogg was having a conversation with Parrish Smith as they were talking about their careers and who they looked up to.

“Steel sharpens steel,” Smith said. “When we came in, we would see the Beastie Boys, we would see LL Cool J, we would see Run-DMC. We were the youngest ones, we were the last ones coming in. So if you ever fell behind, that saying is true. If you’re the smartest one in your group, you have a problem.”

Dogg then shared a message he often imparts.

“I want to be the dumbest one on my team,” Dogg said. “Because if I’m the dumbest one on the team, that means I got some bad motherf—ers around me.”

Though the initial statement may sound crazy, there’s a greater meaning behind it. Dogg has been around people who have helped him become the person he is today, and it’s probably because they had more knowledge than him.