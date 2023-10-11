Drake’s ‘For All the Dogs’ is his lowest rated album on Metacritic

If Drake’s latest album, For All the Dogs, could be summed up in one word, that word would be … polarizing.

Though the eighth studio album from the Toronto superstar is primed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard chart with an estimated 400,000 to 450,000 units in its first week, the album has also scored the lowest rating ever of any Drake release according to popular ratings site Metacrtic.

Metacritic tallies reviews of new media releases across the internet and ranks them with a score. For All the Dogs got a paltry 52, which is by far the worst showing for Drizzy. His highest-ever rated project was 2009’s mixtape album So Far Gone, which scored an 81.

Despite criticism that his lyrics are not displaying any growth and heavy critiques about seemingly random disses to the likes of Rihanna and Esparanza Spalding, the album is still on pace to have the fourth biggest first week this year behind Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Travis Scott.

See all of Drake’s albums ranked in order on Metacritic below.

So Far Gone – 81

Thank Me Later – 75

Take Care – 78

Nothing Was the Same – 79

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late – 78

What A Time To Be Alive – 70

Views From The 6 – 69

More Life – 79

Scorpion – 67

Dark Lane Demo Tapes – 61

Certified Lover Boy – 60

Honestly, Nevermind – 73

Her Loss – 62

For All the Dogs – 52