Erica Campbell isn’t keeping her marriage from the world. She’s keeping the world away from her marriage.

The gospel legend released her third studio album, I Love You, in September and is currently on tour. The album was released to spread the message of hope, gratitude, and love.

While the world seems to no longer honor marriage, Campbell spoke to rolling out to discuss how she and her husband keep their union going.

What message do you have for young people who don’t believe in marriage?

It’s such a big conversation because our world loves a train wreck. When something is good and beautiful, people are looking for the holes. If you were already looking for the bad, you already had negativity in your mind. You [weren’t] ever going to see the good in the first place. That’s why I’m so passionate about the I Love You album because it allows me to show 22 years of marriage. I love and like that man. He is my friend. We built life together and we do so much together. Even without that, we are so much to each other. I feel him, he feels me, and we’re on the same team. Even when we’re in disagreement and things aren’t right, I’m like, “I’m mad at you,” or “Give me about 15 minutes.” He is like, “OK. I’ll go downstairs, watch something on TV, and come back.” We’re in this together, and I teach my kids that. I saw that in my parents, even with all their stuff. When it comes to the song, “Do You Believe In Love?” if you don’t believe in it, there’s a scripture that says all things are possible to them that believe. Most people believe in their pain more than they believe in their promise because the pain is so loud. The pain is so big, [that] you replay it.

What is the key to a healthy marital union?

You can’t live in the pain of the past. I’ve had many heartbreaks and many disappointments. I was engaged twice before my husband and I were together. I was a chronic dater because of the way my father made it okay. He never said boys are bad. It was very normal and healthy. I have a different perspective on relationships. I [wasn’t] warned of all the missteps and the wrongs. If I’m so busy looking at what’s right, amazing, and beautiful, then I’m going to automatically, by default, recognize what’s wrong because I’ve become so acquainted with love. My husband and I are so acquainted with love, unity, and togetherness, that we feel when something is wrong in our house. Love is amazing in so many ways and has evolved for us. I love sharing that with people because they get the bad news all the time. These kinds of stories don’t make it to the news.