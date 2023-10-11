Grown Woman TV: Black women’s podcast network takes center stage

In a world where representation and diverse voices matter more than ever, Grown Woman TV is stepping up to the plate, offering a groundbreaking podcast network designed by Black women for Black women. The goal? To be the virtual village that women need to level up in every facet of life — from health and wellness to marriage and motherhood to money matters and entrepreneurship. With an amazing lineup that promises to help women live well, make more money, develop and maintain successful relationships, and manifest their dreams, this network is set to make waves in the world of podcasting.

Grown Woman TV is the first podcast network to launch on ROKU, making its content accessible to a global audience. It proudly stands as the only Black women-owned podcast network, amplifying the voices and stories of Black women from all walks of life and setting a powerful example for aspiring content creators.

Grown Woman TV is not simply a podcast network; it’s a movement, a space for growth, learning, and empowerment. The podcasts will cover topics on health and wellness, thereby ensuring that Black women have access to the information and inspiration they need to prioritize their physical health, while also recognizing the importance of mental well-being and fostering an open dialogue around the topic.

Financial literacy is another hot topic that Grown Woman TV will cover — providing the tools and knowledge for financial empowerment, independence and building generational wealth.

The network will nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship within the Black community, sharing stories of success and lessons from the journey.

Offering support and guidance for mothers at all stages of their journey, podcasts about motherhood, pregnancy, and womb wellness will address crucial topics related to reproductive health, pregnancy, and navigating life as a mother.

On Oct. 13, the world will witness the launch of Grown Woman TV’s first episode on YouTube, offering a taste of the enlightening and engaging content this network promises. Shortly after, all eight shows will be available for free on ROKU, reaching audiences worldwide and breaking new ground as the first podcast network to do so.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there. On Nov. 4, an in-theater premiere will take place in Atlanta, marking a joyous moment for the entire community. It’s a testament to the dedication and vision of the creators, as well as a statement about the importance of amplifying the voices of Black women.

The podcasts include:



Girl Stop Playin hosted by Koereyelle: a personal development podcast that encourages women to stop playing with their potential and start WERKing for what they want in life and love.

I Wish a Mutha Would hosted by Shanequa Dasher a podcast that shares resources and tips for black millennial moms who want to create memories with their babies

Birth Exchange by Midwife ChristineTaylor: a podcast that exchanges birth resources for moms and midwives

The Canna-Coin Podcast with QNicole Vanderhort: a podcast sharing wealth and wellness resources for the canna curious

Wife’d Up, Now What hosted by Koereyelle and Tekeishia Iwegbu: a podcast packed full of marriage management advice for millennial wives

Pretty & Profitable hosted by Aneesa Getaneh: a podcast that shares Bible-based wealth-building principles from the Proverbs 31 Woman

Dear Aunty Hosted by Koereyelle and Carmen Aziz: an advice-based podcast for millennial and Gen Z women

Single Season Hosted by Alison Wellington: a relationship readiness podcast for single women, hosted by a certified dating coach

Be sure to tap in.