Meghan Markle says motherhood is her No. 1 priority

The Duchess of Sussex considers motherhood to be the “most important thing in [her] entire life.”

The 42-year-old duchess — who has Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, with Prince Harry — has admitted that motherhood is her number one priority.

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life,” she shared while speaking at an event for their Archewell Foundation in New York City.

The duchess has concerns about the potentially damaging impact of social media on the lives of young people.

“They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me … but I’m also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we’ve made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we’re able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit. Everyone is affected by the online world and social media. we all just want to feel safe. I’m confident that with more ears and awareness and visibility of what is really happening, we can make some significant change together,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Harry revealed that he wants to turn “pain into purpose.”

“I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through,” explained the 39-year-old royal.