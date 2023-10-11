Tory Lanez files yet another motion in hopes of early release

It looks as though Tory Lanez is prepared to exhaust every option in his attempts to see daylight outside of prison walls again.

According to Legal Affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) filed yet another bail request pending appeal this past Tuesday (October 10) with the California state court system.

Unfortunately for the “Say It” artist, Cuniff believes his chances might be slim. This recent motion seems very similar to the motion that was rejected by the court just last month.

“The arguments are nearly identical to the motion Judge Herriford rejected at the Sept. 14 hearing in LA (the one where Lanez called me a googly eyed b—-), including the forgoing of any mention of the rehab pushed at sentencing,” she wrote.

Interestingly, as part of his bail preferences, Lanez requested to rent a lavish home in Los Angeles and be on house arrest there instead of attending a rehab program. However, this request seems to have been not well-constructed.

“Instead of residential rehab, Lanez wants to rent a home in Los Angeles from a friend who rents exotic homes and cars,” she added. “But his letter from the friend isn’t specifically about the bail request. It’s a general character reference letter for Lanez’s sentencing back in August.”

Currently, Lanez is being held at the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. Last month, it was reported that Lanez was “scared for his life” in the facility, which has witnessed a number of inmate murders over the last year.

“Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison,” an anonymous source told Page Six. “He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status.”

“He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback,” the source continued. “He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers. So he is really hoping that his lawyers will be able to continue to fight for his freedom while still maintaining his innocence. The whole thing is a mess.”

Lanez was handed a 10 year prison sentence in August after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020.