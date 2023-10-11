Vlad TV slams Drake, who’s Jewish, for silence about Israel-Hamas war

The creator of Vlad TV put Drake and DJ Khaled on full blast for their conspicuous silence in the wake of the bloodshed during the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the Israel Defense Forces Army Radio, more than 1,200 people have died in Israel, while 900 people have died in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Vlad TV founder and CEO Vlad Lyubovny pointed out that Drizzy is Jewish and that Khaled is Palestinian, yet the silence from both hip-hop heavyweights is deafening.

Has anyone noticed that the most famous Jewish person on Earth, Drake, and the most famous Palestinian person on Earth, DJ Khaled, haven't said a single thing about the Gaza-Israel conflict? It's not like Drake is too busy. He's been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting… — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) October 10, 2023

“It’s not like Drake is too busy,” Vlad continued in his tirade against Drizzy.

“He’s been writing paragraphs about Joe Budden hurting his feelings about his new album. DJ Khaled has been working overtime promoting his new Jordan sneakers. But both of them have been silent on this topic. Why is that? It’s because both are so thirsty to maintain their relevance that they wouldn’t dare risk insulting a segment of their fanbase.

“Heaven forbid that Drake might debut at No. 2 behind Taylor Swift because some of his Palestinian fans chose to not stream his album. And it would be the end of the world if Khaled sold a few less sneakers because some Jewish people decided not to buy his Jordans. That’s the difference between artists of today and timeless legends like 2Pac. You know damn well Pac would be the first one to speak out about something so close to home.”

This zinger of a tweet comes on the heels of another hip hop personality Ebro calling out Drake for his alleged failure to speak up or advocate regarding the plethora of inequities perpetrated against African Americans.