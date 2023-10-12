Social media reacts to Carlee Russell’s guilty appearance

Social media users are saying Carlee Russell has guilt written all over her face.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Russell was recently charged with two misdemeanors after being found guilty in a kidnapping hoax. The Alabama woman is known for faking her abduction in July, which caused mass panic across the country.

Carlee Russell was found guilty by a Hoover municipal judge of faking her own abduction. He recommended one year in jail and $17,874 in restitution. He also recommended two fines of $831 each. https://t.co/jZcIL2pOL6 pic.twitter.com/9Jca32RKOZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 11, 2023

Despite the outrage, she surprisingly pleaded not guilty to both charges: false reporting to law enforcement and false reporting of an incident.

Online spectators are now claiming she looks like a completely different person.

Am I crazy or is this two different people? #CarleeRussell pic.twitter.com/FJEmCEpsvy — Ƙℓαяиα Ƙωɛɛи (@____PiNK__) October 12, 2023

JLR with the questions while she getting her 2 step on 😆 #CarleeRussell pic.twitter.com/i9YTqliXXm — Nicole (@Nprezzed) October 11, 2023

It’s safe to say that stress and guilt can drastically change one’s appearance, but this did not stop Russell from serving us some attitude in her walk.

JLR with the questions while she getting her 2 step on 😆 #CarleeRussell pic.twitter.com/i9YTqliXXm — Nicole (@Nprezzed) October 11, 2023

In addition to being found guilty on two charges, the state of Alabama recommends [that] Russell spend a maximum sentence of one year in jail—six months for each misdemeanor.

The nursing student is also recommended to “pay a fine of $831 and [make] a restitution of $17,974.88,” Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

She and her attorney are expected to appeal the decision to the circuit court.

Now, social commentators are wondering how her trial will pan out, while others simply want equality in the justice system.

If she doesn't show remorse by providing an explanation of her actions during the sentencing, I wouldn't be surprised if the judge gave her the high end of the sentence.#CarleeRussell — Kyng (@KyngStyle) October 12, 2023