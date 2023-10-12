proclivity

Social media reacts to Carlee Russell’s guilty appearance

The Alabama woman was charged with 2 misdemeanors
Social media reacts to Carlee Russell's guilty appearance
Carlee Russell (Image source: Facebook – Carlee Russell)

Social media users are saying Carlee Russell has guilt written all over her face.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Russell was recently charged with two misdemeanors after being found guilty in a kidnapping hoax. The Alabama woman is known for faking her abduction in July, which caused mass panic across the country.


Despite the outrage, she surprisingly pleaded not guilty to both charges: false reporting to law enforcement and false reporting of an incident.

Online spectators are now claiming she looks like a completely different person.


It’s safe to say that stress and guilt can drastically change one’s appearance, but this did not stop Russell from serving us some attitude in her walk.

In addition to being found guilty on two charges, the state of Alabama recommends [that] Russell spend a maximum sentence of one year in jail—six months for each misdemeanor.

The nursing student is also recommended to “pay a fine of $831 and [make] a restitution of $17,974.88,” Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

She and her attorney are expected to appeal the decision to the circuit court.

Now, social commentators are wondering how her trial will pan out, while others simply want equality in the justice system.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS