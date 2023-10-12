The 2007 film Stomp the Yard had a number of stars which made the movie a must-watch for a lot of people.

One person that everyone looked forward to seeing in the movie was Chris Brown, who was amassing a big following around that time. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t make it to the end of the movie, because he was killed off early.

Will Packer, the producer of the film, finally revealed why Brown was killed early in the movie.

“I get asked all the time, ‘How come you killed Chris Brown in the first five minutes of Stomp the Yard? I came to see the movie to see Chris Brown, y’all made it seem like it was Chris Brown’s movie,'” Packer said.

“First off, he doesn’t die in the first five minutes, it’s 10 minutes. He dies at 10 minutes and 50 seconds,” Packer said. “Second of all, Chris Brown was never intended to be the star of Stomp the Yard. We had this movie, it was about Columbus Short going to Truth University and joining a fraternity. We always wanted to have a scene of why he ended up leaving L.A. to go to college, and it happened because his brother died. That was always the setup.”

Packer says that Brown wasn’t going to be in the movie at first.

“It wasn’t going to be Chris Brown,” Packer said. “In fact, one time it was going to be one of the guys from You Got Served because Stomp the Yard was originally pitched as a sequel to You Got Served.