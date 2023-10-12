CModel founder Teasha Cable has the expertise companies need

Teasha Cable sees the need for growth [in] Black businesses, and she’s using artificial intelligence to help improve those companies. Cable is the founder and CEO of CModel, a tech company that uses A.I. tools to help accelerate the growth of business leaders at a fast rate.

Cable spoke with rolling out about CModel, how other companies can benefit from [her] company, and how you can bring your company to life.

Why did you create your company?

I decided to found my company because I found that the problem was pervasive in companies of all sizes [and] in all industries. The problem is that companies have made a number of investments in data and analytics and big models, but unfortunately, those things alone don’t answer the question, “What do I do to achieve my business outcomes and why?”

How does a company benefit from using CModel?

A company benefits by using CModel because then they have an opportunity to easily determine their path to growth, and they do that by combining data and analytics, combining artificial intelligence with causal decision intelligence on top, and being able to connect your actions to your outcome. A company can waste up to 5% of its profits when it makes poor or bad decisions, or even worse, in the case of a startup where failure is usually imminent, so the impact of decision-making is great. It can be both a financial P&L cost, it can be [an] opportunity cost and time, and it can be emotional stress for employees. Decision-making is core to any leadership’s ability to run and manage a company.

What are some things that can help bring your company to life?

In order to bring your company to life, you have to have experience in some way, and what you benefit from [in] an accelerator is getting firsthand experience from people with experience. Usually, it’s a mentor network, or it’s a series of prospective customers that the accelerator can bring to bear. It’s the ability to sit in a place for a few months at a time and just work on bringing some of the core elements of your company to life, like your go-to-market or making sure you have an adequate financial model. Those are all experience elements that you need some outside influence to support, especially if you haven’t run a business in the past.

What are three things an investor is looking for?

One is knowledge of your market and understanding who the potential buyers are going to be and how many of them there are. How you’re going to capture that market would be the second thing, so [you should] have a strong go-to-market plan. The last one would be expertise. You don’t have to be down in the weeds or [to] have [to] be at the tip-top, but there has to be some understanding of the product that you’re selling, and how it’s going to impact and meet the outcomes of the end users.