Offset opens up about publicly grieving Takeoff; reveals if Migos are over

Offset has put himself back out there. Less than a year after the tragic death of Takeoff, neither Offset nor Quavo have done many interviews, but Offset broke the silence during the rollout for his sophomore project Set It Off, which included a sit-down with “The Breakfast Club” on Oct. 11.

“Me getting away from [music] was taking the happiness away,” Offset said. “My happiness is when I work and record in the studio non-stop. Even if I know I’m not putting it out, it’s like my mental cycle. I felt myself going into this black little hole [when I wasn’t recording music]. My mama was just like, ‘Just do what you love. Go make some music. [Takeoff] would want that, for you to push forward and win.’ So, that’s what got me back in [the studio].”

He said he still can’t comment on dropping his lawsuit against the Quality Control record label, whom he publicly called out for not giving him ownership in his solo recordings. Takeoff and Quavo both said Offset leaving the group had nothing to do with the label dispute, and the trio’s differences were personal.

When asked if there will ever be another Migos album made, Offset did not give a definitive response.

“Naw, it ain’t fair to put that pressure on us, either, after losing a brother, man,” Offset said. “Maybe. You know what I’m saying, in the future, but right now, I just don’t see it. It’s like hard for me hearing our songs sometimes in the club, bruh. People are like, ‘Oh. I got a smile on my face,’ but that s—, when Take verse come on, that s— tests me every single time. So it’s like, I don’t see us doing that s—.”

Offset and Quavo reunited for a Takeoff tribute performance at the 2023 BET Awards, but Offset said even that reminded him of Takeoff’s death.

Quavo released his latest solo effort, Rocket Power, in August. His rollout included in an appearance on “The Shop,” a pop-up listening party in Atlanta, an interview produced in-house and released on his YouTube channel and a surprise appearance at Toosii’s concert in Atlanta.

Offset’s rollout has been more on the traditional side of things, doing a 24-hour stream with Kai Cenat, standing on Colorado’s sideline to watch Deion Sanders coach the Buffaloes, and stopping by New York’s major hip-hop media outlets like Hot 97 and Funk Flex. Offset’s pre-album promotion is set to conclude with a performance at The Eastern in Atlanta. The performance is hosted by The Kickback, which has a mission to create opportunities and career paths for HBCU students, as well as educate attendees about gaming, entertainment and technology. Tickets for the event can be found here.