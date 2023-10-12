Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson take top positions at Reebok (photos)

NBA icons Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson are returning to the shoe manufacturing giant they aligned with while compiling their Hall of Fame careers in the 1990s and new millennium.

Shaq and A.I., as they are known, have agreed to take the top two spots in a newly created department at Reebok, as reported by Boardroom. Shaq, who has already created a multimillion-dollar business conglomerate on his own, will return as the president of basketball.

Iverson, the cultural icon who connected the NBA to the hip-hop community in ways no other player ever has, will serve in the role of vice president of basketball.

Today, Reebok is proud to officially report that longtime brand partner and legendary hall-of-famer, Shaquille O'Neal, as the President of Reebok Basketball.

The publication states that, according to the agreement, Iverson is looked upon to spearhead player recruitment, while “placing a focus on the brand’s presence in grassroots and community initiatives, and his annual Iverson Classic High School showcase game.”

Shaq, meanwhile, is adding to his already colossal business empire. Like Magic Johnson before him, Shaq is becoming just as famous for his business acumen as he was for terrorizing basketball opponents. According to Yahoo Finance, Shaq is the owner of 40 24-Hour Fitness gyms, 150 car washes, 155 Five Guys Burger & Fries, nine Papa John’s, 17 Auntie Anne’s pretzels and a few Krispy Kreme restaurants. This doesn’t even include the fact that Shaq has been deputized in several sheriff’s departments and is one of the co-stars of the Emmy-winning “Inside the NBA” on TNT.

With Reebok, “a big part of my role will be leveraging my network to build bridges, connect the brand with players, and help those players develop through their partnership with Reebok,” Shaq said, according to Boardroom.