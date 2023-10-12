T.I. and Trae Tha Truth targeted for racist prank, and it goes badly (video)

A White comedian trying to pull off a viral prank on rappers T.I. and Trae Tha Truth nearly got his scalp peeled off his skull when he walked up and called the crew “boy.”

Tip and Trae were hanging out atop a parking deck with a group that included King Harris at an undisclosed location in Atlanta. That’s when the social media comedian and prankster Christopher Tobius Riley, better known as “White Dolemite” happened upon the scene.

White Dolemite was outfitted in stereotypical redneck attire, replete with blue overalls and a straw hat. As Dolemite got within proximity to the Grand Hustle and ABN bosses, he barked at a Black photographer to shut off his camera and completed the order with the word “boy.”

White Dolemite then turned to the crew with a question that nearly sealed his fate.

“Hey, what are you guys doing here, boy?” he asked the group aggressively, his voice thick with a contrived Southern drawl.

“Boy?! I be Tryin To Mind My Bizness🤦🏿‍♂️ And Here Come a Damn Prank… He Almost Got Tha Reaction He was Lookin For , @tip Made Sure I Was Cool 🤣😂 @whitedolemite #TryinToBePositive #EnjoyingMyPeace pic.twitter.com/zok8KVvLR4 — TraeThaTruth (@TRAEABN) October 12, 2023

“Boy?! I ain’t nobody’s boy,” Trae retorted angrily, triggered by the racially charged word. T.I. kept cool by calling the man “Bob the Builder.”

A friend of Trae’s wasn’t having it and snatched Riley by the throat and shouted, “We don’t prank with the ‘boy’ … racist.”

Trae, perhaps understanding the situation, intercepted his friend and tried to de-escalate the matter. Tip also advised Trae to “think about it” before handling the matter.

“If this how you trying to go viral, bro, that s— will get yo a– hurt out here, man,” the Houston O.G. told White Dolemite. “And I ain’t nobody’s boy. Go about your business, man. This ain’t the way to go about it, bro.”

T.I. chimed in by offering the wayward man a farewell: “God bless you, man. Peace be unto you.”

The comedian, perhaps motivated by potential clicks and clout, posted the encounter for his 325,000 followers on Oct. 11, 2023, and added that he was “nervous asf.”

Fans are probably wondering what would motivate White Dolemite to try the prank again after he did it in November 2022 and it was met with a brutal response.

Then, White Dolemite walked up to rapper Boosie and his partners in a grocery store. The comedian was dressed in the same outfit and ordered Boosie to hand him some mac and cheese and, of course, topped off the statement with the word “boy.”

You can discern the quickly rising tension before one of Boosie’s crew members hauls off and punches White Dolemite in the face.