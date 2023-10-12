What if someone told you that Chris Rock almost wasn’t the first person Will Smith slapped because of Jada Pinkett Smith?

In an interview on “Club Shay Shay,” actor Tommy Davidson revealed that he and Smith got into a verbal altercation in the 1990s. Davidson says that during the making of the movie Woo, in which he co-starred with Jada, he kissed her without them rehearsing the scene beforehand.

“Me and Will had a run-in,” Davidson said. “He came into the trailer and I was sitting down. He’s standing over me and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man. I don’t appreciate that.’ I’m like, ‘What you talking about?’ I always know to play it off. I’m like, ‘What’s going on man? Tell me what’s happening?’

“I’m like, ‘Man what’s going on?’ He said, ‘I don’t appreciate that.’ Jada’s going, ‘Will,’ and I’m saying, ‘What’s happening, man?’ He’s like, ‘You tell me what’s happening.’ And [he’s biting his lip] like he might do something. I did the snake and got up and then I was like, ‘So, what are you talking about?’”

Davidson says the producers came to his trailer and told him the kissing scene was taking place then, not later, but he didn’t want to do it because he hadn’t rehearsed with Jada. The producers then asked Jada if it was OK, and she said “go for it.”

“I’m trying to make it look real, and she’s kind of uncomfortable about it,” Davidson said. “We got through it and you never could tell.”

Davidson then says that he found out Smith was angry because of the kiss after putting it in his book, as he had to get approval from Will and Jada to put it in the novel.