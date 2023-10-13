Apropos just wants you to “Say Yes.” Currently residing in Detroit, the electric sound recording artist has come back to give his listeners a taste of the things that have made the release of his latest single “Say Yes” special to him. With his new partnership with producer Jake Bass, Apropos plans to take his music to a new level and hopes his voice continues to be praised by fans across the globe.

Tell us about your single, “Say Yes.”

I’ve taken kind of a hiatus for almost a year, and this is my first single soft release on Bassment Sounds 2.0 with Jake Bass. We’ve been working heavily on some records. What’s so great about this record is this one came out of nowhere — this was not a cut that we wanted to put on the LP. This was not a cut that we wanted to save for later, and we decided that the people needed to hear this so badly, and this is coming before all of the music in 2024.

“Say Yes” kind of came out off of a whim, and we were just blessed to be in here. The idea of the song just came out of nowhere. We were having some writer’s block and we were pacing around the studio. Jake had this organ kind of sound, and it reminded me of a church and my gospel roots. It reminded me of my mom singing in the church and my father, who was a minister. I knocked out that hook for “Say Yes,” and we sat on that for a while. Then we wrote the verses, and it came to be just that. I’m so happy that this is the first release with my partner, Jake, and this first release has such a story behind it.

What makes this song special to you?

I just took the time to find my lane, and I feel that I’m doing that here working with Jake and the partnership that we’ve built … putting our musical talents together. I felt musically homeless, if that makes sense, and I feel that here I’ve found my sound and it’s been a blessing. I’ve really taken my time. That’s why I did not release any music up until now in 2023, and I think really just taking my time was what I learned. I’ve always rushed into making music with people. I’ve always had people hit me up and say, “Hey man, we got to work,” or “Hey, why don’t you do this?”

Me and Jake built a friendship first, and we ended up making a song the first day that I even came into the studio. Taking my time and building good relationships, especially even with the people here like Jake, his pops, and other engineers, I feel more at home and have a place, and that makes the music a lot better.