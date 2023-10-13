AllHipHop co-founder Chuck Creekmur says their platform embodies every part of the culture.

Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, it was only right to amplify the individuals who have moved the culture’s narrative forward. After 25 years of impact, Creekmur says AllHipHop is original.

Creekmur spoke to rolling out to discuss why he embraces all sides of the emerging hip-hop culture and other topics.

How are you feeling at this moment?

I’m great, man. It’s a celebration of hip-hop and a celebration of an accomplishment. It’s 50 years of hip-hop, and AllHipHop turns 25 this year. We’re celebrating across the board.

How does it feel to have a media platform that amplifies hip-hop culture?

It feels great. We grind so hard; we grind every day, and we don’t even take a moment to celebrate ourselves. This is almost like a finish line, but it’s like a new race. We’re just taking a moment to soak it all in, but I’m looking back, reminiscing, and feeling good.

What are you looking forward to seeing from the industry?

I know this is generic, but I’m looking forward to everything. With a website like AllHipHop, we celebrate every aspect of the culture: the old, new, young, unsigned artists, and [artists] globally.

What’s your hip-hop commandment?

You brought the old-school lingo out of me. My commandment is to be original. AllHipHop is an original, and that’s what I do.