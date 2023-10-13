Comme Homme founder Kene Onuorah has the perfect product for bald men

Hair loss affects many men, and though there are products to help with the issue, some men don’t want to use drugs and other options to deal with it. Kene Onuorah, who was dealing with the same problem, pivoted and created a product for bald men called Comme Homme to help them feel confident in their style and have a healthy journey.

What inspired you to create your company?

I’m a bald man, and for too long, I felt like bald guys weren’t getting any love. I dealt with hair loss for three years, and during that time, I had anxiety, loss of confidence, and was embarrassed. I was wearing hats 24/7. During those three years, my homies would always say, “Kenny, just come home and shave your head,” but there was no brand on the market targeting hair loss in that way. Everything on the market says you’re losing hair and [suggests that you should] try this drug. I wasn’t trying to do that. Finally, after three years of fighting it and dealing with stress and emotional trauma, I decided to shave my head and come home, but when I did, I didn’t find any products specifically made for bald men. I took it upon myself to create a new brand that targeted bald men…

What are the keys to having a successful business with a co-founder?

Doing entrepreneurship as a solo founder is tough, and you’d like to have somebody with you, but when you’re looking for a co-founder, make sure that you have a chance to get to know that person first. They often say that a co-founder relationship is like a marriage, and you don’t marry anybody without dating them for a little while. Never jump into anything with a co-founder; take the time to understand them, get to know them, what their goals are, how they deal with conflict, their communication style, and everything in between. Make sure you make the best match. Also, you have to know about what it takes to be an entrepreneur. Right now, the industry makes it seem like it’s glitz and glamour. Everybody’s going out, raising millions of dollars. Everybody’s on a magazine cover, but what’s really behind that? What’s the backstory? A lot of it is sacrifice, sweat, and tears, so keep that in mind.

What should you think about when looking for a manufacturer?

One of the most important things to take into consideration when you’re looking for [a] manufacturer is minimum order quantity, also known as MOQ. Many manufacturers are going to give you a minimum order quantity that you have to [meet] to work with them. Many told us 10,000 units, but as a startup, that’s a big risk and a big investment for a company that you haven’t launched yet. As a startup, you want that number to be as low as possible. Maybe 500, maybe 1,000.