Jada says Tupac proposed to her while he was serving time in Rikers prison

Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir ‘Worthy’ has presented an entirely different storyline for her infamous friendship with posthumous rapper Tupac. After speaking with Hoda Kotb on the Today show, she revealed that she and her husband Will Smith have been living separate lives since 2016. While her marriage to Will Smith has not yielded the happy ending either of them imagined, the book reveals that her longtime friend Tupac proposed marriage to her during a prison stint in Rikers.

Pinkett Smith shared an excerpt from a note Tupac gave her during a visit which read:

“now as I have slipped from grace and the world has turned against me, a few claim to have love 4 me but once again you show me your love. After deep reflection and spiritual awakening I have come to realize the friend, love and soulmater was there all the time. I have not seen or felt from anywhere or anyone the intensity & loyalty that you have shown me.”

Pinkett Smith says Tupac concluded a conversation with her saying, ” I want to commit myself to you. I want to marry you.”

While she was torn because of her deep love for her friend, Smith says she knew that the love was not in the “husband-and-wife” sense. She believed Tupac’s proposal was a result of him needing a safe place to land because the pair had always been that for each other.

Pinkett Smith claims the pair had no romantic chemistry but obviously at one time Tupac felt very differently. In an interview with rolling out editor Christal Jordan, Pinkett Smith referenced the possibility of past lives and reincarnation. “If there is such a thing as past lives, I would have to say that Pac and I definitely traveld a few together.”