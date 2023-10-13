Lil Duval says today’s blog culture is ‘missing God’

Lil Duval says he doesn’t have time for the back and forth. He encourages blog culture to seek God.

The comedian and actor recently attended the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards with an ear-to-ear smile. Known for his roles in Scary Movie V, Meet the Blacks and “Def Comedy Jam,” Duval has signifigantly impacted the comedy space with his clever punchlines.

As someone who uses his social platforms to comedically react to viral memes and videos, Duval is not shy about ruffling some feathers. Yet, somehow he appears to remain positive despite what’s said about him.

He could not have been more clear on his approach to his craft than with his 2018 hit song, “Smile (Living My Best Life).”

The entertainer spoke to rolling out to talk about the role comedy serves in hip-hop.

When it comes to impact, what is blog culture missing?

God, that is what it’s missing. When money walks into the room, God walks out.

How has comedy added to hip-hop?

It goes one and the same, just like “Def Comedy Jam.” “Def Comedy Jam” was Def Jam and comedy all in one. It’s the same thing, it just evolved into what it is. Which was brought out by [my song] “Smile (Living My Best Life).” Smile b—-.