Matchmaker and “Southern Charm” alum Tamica Lee is lending her matchmaking skills to Will Packer on his latest dating reality series. Packer’s hit dating series, “Ready to Love,” continues to be a fan favorite. He’s bringing back four female contestants for a spin-off series titled, “Ready to Love: Make a Move.” Lee will help the women find love in New Orleans.

“Ready to Love: Make a Move” airs Friday, October 13 on OWN.