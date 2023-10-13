Megan Thee Stallion teases her return to music

New music is on the way from our favorite H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion.

At least that’s what we’re all choosing to believe after a pair of recent social media posts alluded to something imminent being on the horizon.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the “Savage” rapper posted a three-image message on her Instagram grid that reads “Act One” along with random suspenseful images accompanying each image that you can swipe through.

Meanwhile, over on her Twitter account, Meg released a short soundless video with a green filter showing off vampire fangs perhaps playing into Halloween and the spooky season. The three-second clip was simply captioned “Let’s begin”.

Though she hasn’t released any music since her 2022 album Traumazine, Thee Stallion did recently collaborate with Cardi B on the hit single, “Bongos”, and has been keeping herself busy with film and television projects. Just last week on Oct. 6, she made her feature film debut as “Gloria” in A24’s musical comedy, Dicks: The Musical, in which she also supplied the movie’s lead single, “Out Alpha The Alpha”.

Her “Gloria” character is described as “a powerhouse woman who seeks to rally fellow females to join her in dismantling the patriarchy and outdoing the males of the world.”

“Men are all stupid, weak little boys/ They’re not very smart, they just make lots of noise,” Meg raps as “Gloria”. “They got their nose up my a–, they wanna be teacher’s pet/ And so I keep ’em on their toes and make those f—— sweat.”

In addition to Dicks: The Musical, Meg also has an upcoming role on the long-running Netflix animated series “Big Mouth”, in which she plays a sex montress, a role written especially for her.

Season 7 of “Big Mouth” premieres on Oct. 20.