Eddie Murphy readies new Christmas movie, ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Fresh off the success of his recent Netflix comedy, You People, Eddie Murphy is ready to dive into uncharted waters with his first Christmas feature entitled, Candy Cane Lane.

The film, in which Murphy also pulls double duty as producer, finds him as a father going to great lengths to help his family win the neighborhood Christmas decoration contest including accepting a magical wish from a rambunctious elf. Soon, things take an unexpected turn as his competitiveness causes things to go off the rails quickly.

Starring along with Murphy in the family-friendly comedy is an all-star ensemble cast including Tracee Ellis Ross, David Alan Grier, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes among others.

Also of note, the film will reunite Murphy with Boomerang director Reginald Hudlin, who shared that this is a dream project of sorts for him.

“I’ve wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life, but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising,” Hudlin says. “Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny, it’s super Christmas-, and it will hit you right in the feels.”

Candy Cane Lane is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Dec. 1. Check out the trailer below.